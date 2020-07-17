AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Main First Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 8,800 ($108.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,844 ($108.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,465.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,848.24. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

