AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Main First Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 8,800 ($108.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,844 ($108.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,465.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,848.24. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.