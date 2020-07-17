AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.
Shares of AMK opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.
In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $261,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $71,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,548 shares of company stock valued at $15,018,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
