AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of AMK opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $261,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $71,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,548 shares of company stock valued at $15,018,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

