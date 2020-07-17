AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $256,580.52 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $256,580.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,373.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMK opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.04.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.