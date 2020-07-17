ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,000 ($36.92) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,496 ($43.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

