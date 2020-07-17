ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($32.61) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Investec raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,496 ($43.02) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 65.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,237.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,790.59.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

