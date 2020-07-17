ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €366.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €366.00 ($411.24) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($355.06) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €323.71 ($363.72).

