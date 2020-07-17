Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.12-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-574 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.95 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

