Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.12-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-574 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.95 million.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.11.
Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
