ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.85, approximately 3,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 66,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. ASAHI GLASS/ADR had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.78%.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

