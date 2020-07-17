Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

