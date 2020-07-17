Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $106.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

AJG opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

