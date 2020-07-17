Arion (ARION) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,830.77

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $28,830.77 and $85.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Arion has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.01887688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00189739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,674,884 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

