Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ARC stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Arcontech Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($2.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.20.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.