Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of ARC stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Arcontech Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($2.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.20.
About Arcontech Group
