ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABR. ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth $3,892,311,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,006 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 143,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.