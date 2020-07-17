Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) Shares Down 5.9%

Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63.

About Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

