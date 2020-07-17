AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 1,477.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.