Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

AMAT stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

