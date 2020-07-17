Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

