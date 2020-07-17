Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.