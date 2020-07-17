Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.43.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
