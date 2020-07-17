Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.89

News articles about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Apple’s analysis:

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.43. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.