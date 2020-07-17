Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 17.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $2,969,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 42.4% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

