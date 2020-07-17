Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

