Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
