Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.