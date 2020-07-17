Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

