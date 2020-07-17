Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average is $306.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.