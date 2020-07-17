Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

