Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.