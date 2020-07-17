Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

