Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

