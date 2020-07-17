Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Up 5.9%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.29, 3,582,952 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,267,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $108,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $6,083,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
