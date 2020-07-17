Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Up 5.9%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.29, 3,582,952 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,267,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $108,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $6,083,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

