Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 33,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $562,537.25. Also, CFO Eric Chin purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $30,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $106,639.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

