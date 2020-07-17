Aphria Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 9,701 call options.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 126.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the first quarter worth about $801,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 69.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 567,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 232,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 20.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 134,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APHA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Aphria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

