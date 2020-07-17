Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 14.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

In other news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $200.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

