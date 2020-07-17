AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $216.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Shares of AON stock opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AON will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

