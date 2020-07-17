AO World (LON:AO) PT Raised to GBX 120 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (LON:AO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

AO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 141 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.79. The firm has a market cap of $673.89 million and a PE ratio of -55.52. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 46.67 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.40 ($2.11).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

