Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 860

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 860 ($10.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 870 ($10.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 887.14 ($10.92).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,012 ($12.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 911.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.79. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 575 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 993.80 ($12.23).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

