Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anthem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

