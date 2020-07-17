Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Up 8.3%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76, 3,083,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,728,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

