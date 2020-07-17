Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Antero Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 341.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.7%.

NYSE:AM opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.70. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

