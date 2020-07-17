AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 22nd (OTCMKTS:GHIVU)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 22nd. AnPac Bio-Medical Science had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $10.82.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile
