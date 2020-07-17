Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Sell”

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.