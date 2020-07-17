Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Sell”

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Anheuser Busch Inbev
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
