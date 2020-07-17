Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of BUD opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.