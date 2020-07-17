Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

