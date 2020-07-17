Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.16)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,930.60 ($23.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,826.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.58. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,046.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

