AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Up 7.7%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.69, 351,675 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 289,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

