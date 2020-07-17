AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $402.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

