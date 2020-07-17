AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ANGO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

