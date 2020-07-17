ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Benchmark

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of ANGI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.18 and a beta of 2.06. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $666,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at $429,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,308,542 shares of company stock worth $20,949,876. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

