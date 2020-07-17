Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $1,485,300.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $1,485,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,009,376.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $740,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $2,401,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $709,050.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83.

On Thursday, May 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $2,307,483.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

