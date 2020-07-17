Analyzing Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Endava (NASDAQ:DAVA)

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virtusa and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 3 4 0 2.57 Endava 0 4 3 0 2.43

Virtusa presently has a consensus price target of $42.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.08%. Endava has a consensus price target of $51.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Virtusa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Endava.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Virtusa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Virtusa has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 3.65% 14.38% 4.71% Endava 6.85% 13.83% 8.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtusa and Endava’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.31 billion 0.71 $47.90 million $1.73 17.88 Endava $374.45 million 7.29 $31.07 million $0.99 51.98

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Virtusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virtusa beats Endava on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company has collaboration agreements with Moxtra, Inc. to develop and deploy solutions for financial services firms, as well as the Banking Industry Architecture Network; and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

