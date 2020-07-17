Analyzing Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Maritime and Torm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of -410.56, suggesting that its share price is 41,156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -312.32% -90.59% -30.40% Torm 10.57% 8.45% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Torm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $15.62 million 0.10 -$36.35 million N/A N/A Torm $693.00 million 0.79 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Summary

Torm beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.